Home / Latest News /
Officials: Death of man who set himself on fire in yard ruled a suicide
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:15 p.m.
LATROBE, Pa. — Pennsylvania authorities say a man has died of injuries he suffered from lighting himself on fire in his yard.
Firefighters in Latrobe were responding to a shed fire Saturday night when they discovered the man on fire nearby.
Fire Chief John Brasile said the 58-year-old man had left a suicide note on a door to his home, where he lived alone. He said the man was burned over about 80 percent of his body.
The medical examiner said the man died Monday morning of thermal inhalation injuries and ruled the death a suicide.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Officials: Death of man who set himself on fire in yard ruled a suicide
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.