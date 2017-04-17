Subscribe Register Login

Monday, April 17, 2017, 6:53 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

36-year-old Arkansas man arrested on murder charge, sheriff's office says

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 6:37 p.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A man is being held in the Hot Spring County jail on a murder charge, authorities said.

Jesse Quincey Collins, 36, faces a murder charge. His bail has been set at $250,000, the Hot Spring County sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said the killing happened in Malvern.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: 36-year-old Arkansas man arrested on murder charge, sheriff's office says

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online