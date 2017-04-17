Home / Latest News /
36-year-old Arkansas man arrested on murder charge, sheriff's office says
This article was published today at 6:37 p.m.
A man is being held in the Hot Spring County jail on a murder charge, authorities said.
Jesse Quincey Collins, 36, faces a murder charge. His bail has been set at $250,000, the Hot Spring County sheriff’s office said.
Authorities said the killing happened in Malvern.
