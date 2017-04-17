Police: Little Rock driver chased by car, run off road, robbed of Jeep

A 31-year-old Little Rock man told investigators a car ran him off the road early Saturday in Little Rock before its armed occupants chased him on foot and then took off in his vehicle.

The victim said he was leaving northbound Interstate 430 for Colonel Glenn Road around 3:45 a.m. when he noticed a dark green sedan "approaching him at a high rate of speed," according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim said the car chased him and ultimately ran his Jeep Cherokee off the road, though he wasn't sure the exact location, according to the report. He then ran from his vehicle as an "unknown number of armed subjects" got out and began chasing him, the report said.

The victim eventually escaped, but at least one of the assailants left in his vehicle, police said. The victim said he didn't know the men "or why they targeted him," the report said.

No arrests have been made.