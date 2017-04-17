Police name suspect killed by officer after Arkansas hotel robbery

Arkansas State Police have identified the robbery suspect fatally shot by a West Memphis officer Saturday.

Police say Olugbalah Ridley, 33, of Indianapolis, “brandished a gun” at them before being shot by an officer that morning. Ridley died at the scene.

The robbery took place at Americas Best Value Inn at 2411 E. Service Road, while the shooting took place in a parking lot nearby, police said.

Ridley was a suspect in a December 16, 2016 armed robbery in Indianapolis, according to a news release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Police said Ridley stole $15,000 in cash from a person making a business department at a bank.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the officer who shot Ridley.