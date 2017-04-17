Home / Latest News /
State's high court removes judge who protested death penalty from capital-punishment cases
This article was published today at 1:14 p.m.
The Arkansas Supreme Court has removed a judge who participated in a death-penalty protest from hearing capital punishment cases.
In an assignment order issued Monday, the state's high court said it was necessary to reassign Judge Wendell Griffen's cases and to refer him to the Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission to determine whether he violated judicial conduct rules.
After a medical supplier filed a complaint Friday, Griffen issued a temporary restraining order barring the state from executing condemned inmates it had planned to put to death beginning Monday. Also Friday, Griffen participated in a protest outside the Arkansas governor's mansion where he lay on a cot to mimic a condemned prisoner.
"To protect the integrity of the judicial system this court has a duty to ensure that all are given a fair and impartial tribunal," the order from the Supreme Court said. "We find it necessary to immediately reassign all cases in the Fifth Division that involve the death penalty or the state's execution protocol, whether civil or criminal."
Murphy01 says... April 17, 2017 at 1:55 p.m.
Good
jkc78 says... April 17, 2017 at 2:09 p.m.
long overdue
epeeking says... April 17, 2017 at 2:10 p.m.
Glad to see that someone is doing the right thing!
haphog says... April 17, 2017 at 2:16 p.m.
Excellent. Can he file a racial prejudice suit against the Supreme Court of Arkansas, or the 2/3 % of the population of Arkansas who want these scum eradicated??
mrcharles says... April 17, 2017 at 2:25 p.m.
PERHAPS FEDERAL JUDGES AND scotus JUDGES WILL BE REMOVED FOR ATTENDING FEDERALIST SOCIETY MEETINGS OR IF THEY ATTEND CHURCHES, including state Judges here in red state non-thinking land would be good, about time and exceedingly called for.
WG intellectual abilities exceed you 3 . Nothing personal just true.
Packman says... April 17, 2017 at 2:28 p.m.
Would someone fluent in Crazy kindly translate mrcharles?
