Monday, April 17, 2017, 4:45 p.m.

2 teens arrested after shooting at former Arkansas buffet

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 4:16 p.m.

A 16-year-old and 17-year-old have been arrested arrested after a shooting at a former Arkansas buffet, police said.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at the former Western Sizzlin building at 1706 Holiday Drive in Hope around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, according to a Hope Police Department news release.

Police found “numerous people” in the back of the building, the release said. Assistant Chief of Police Kimberly Tomlin said that although the restaurant is permanently closed, the building is rented out for events.  

Authorities arrested a 17-year-old boy at the scene, the release said. The 16-year-old surrendered to officers later Sunday. Both were taken the the Hempstead County jail.

The two face charges of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm in the city limits, criminal mischief in the first degree and committing a terroristic act.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

