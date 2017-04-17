Home /
VIDEO: Cotton, Hill talk health care, taxes, executions at Little Rock town hall
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 4:09 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
Cheers and jeers erupted in a Little Rock conference hall for each question U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton and U.S. Rep. French Hill answered from constituents at a town hall Monday afternoon.
Cotton and Hall spoke on a range of topics — from taxes to affordable health care to internet privacy — for an hour-and-a-half at a conference room at the Little Rock Embassy Suites. People arrived early to fill about 700 seats and line the walls.
Attendees could submit slips of paper with their names, their hometowns and their questions to be selected in a blind draw for Cotton and Hill to answer.
The town hall kicked off with a question from a Sherwood resident, who asked if the two congressmen will continue to make health care a private sector issue. At the first mention of “repeal and replace,” a wave of boos rolled through the crowd, which was countered by applause.
Hill told the man that he agreed that health care needs more competition to bring down federal rates, prompting some in the crowd to wave around red pieces of paper to indicate their disapproval.
Another woman from Little Rock submitted a question about “World War Three.” She told the two congressmen she lost her high school boyfriend in Vietnam and wanted to know what Republicans will do to control “our crazy president” in power.
Cotton told the woman he was sorry about the loss the woman experienced. He spoke about his military background and said to avoid those losses, we have to “avoid having to fight those kind of wars in the first place.”
Cotton added that he thinks President Donald Trump made a good call in his choice to strike a Syrian airfield in response to President Bashar Assad's use of chemical weapons against his own people.
Hill agreed, saying, “We project peace through strength.”
As the town hall continued, both Cotton and Hill had to restart responses as shouting from the crowd became more frequent. They both responded to concerns over Trump's tax returns and the president's financial ties with foreign powers. Cotton told the crowd it “doesn't take a lot of effort” to find out where Trump does business because “he puts his names on his buildings.” Both he and Hill noted that Trump filled out a financial disclosure agreement with information on his business practices.
A Little Rock man asked the congressmen why they chose not to keep companies from selling users' private browsing histories. There's still time for the congressmen to turn around on that issue, he said.
“If you don't, I think it's time to repeal and replace you in 2020,” he said, prompting a loud cheer.
When asked about the pending executions of seven Arkansas inmates, Cotton said he absolutely supports the governor in his decision to go forward with the lethal injections. It's time to give families “peace of mind,” he said.
Hill told the audience some crimes are so “heinous” that judges and juries “need to have the ultimate penalty available to them.”
Several attendees thanked the politicians for showing up and fielding questions from such a politically diverse group of people. Throughout the event, members of the crowd held posters and green-and-red cards aloft to indicate their approval and disapproval of what Cotton and Hill were saying. At one point, the congressmen had to stop talking as groups in the crowd stood up and attempted to start competing chants.
Before the event began, Bob and Bonnie Emrick found seats in the front row about 15 feet away from the stage. The duo came to the town hall to ensure the “disruption” at Cotton's earlier town hall in Northwest Arkansas didn't happen here, Bob Emrick said.
“When you're screaming and yelling, you don't accomplish anything,” Bonnie Emrick said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: VIDEO: Cotton, Hill talk health care, taxes, executions at Little Rock town hall
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
JakeTidmore says... April 17, 2017 at 4:41 p.m.
Well, was there and the crowd seemed more anti-Trump than anything else. By my inaccurate count, out of about 20-25 questions in the first hour, less than 4 or 5 came from Trump supporters. And that's being a bit generous, I think.
We were given red and green sheets of paper to wave - green for approval, red for disapproval. Other signs on hand: One guy had written "WTF" on his red piece of paper - liked it so much, I wrote the same on my red sheet; one large sign about Trump's tax return problem; several homemade ones on various issues or just noting agree/disagree, similar to the colored papers. Planned Parenthood passed out many pink posters that said "I Stand With Planned Parenthood" and also gave out stickers and buttons with the same message.
French Hill flinched more often than Tom Cotton. Maybe he's a bit more thin-skinned, but maybe Cotton is a much colder, calculating animal in such an environment.
Speaking of environment: yes, it was raucous. I seemed to be sitting close to three of the 5 loudest anti-Trump attendees. All female and pretty much vocal on EVERY answer that wasn't really an answer from Hill or Cotton. A Trump supporter sitting across the aisle abour 6 feet away got up and left about halfway through, apparently disgruntled with the outpouring against his chosen ones. He did return in about 5 minutes but am betting that his sour look lasts for many more hours, if not days.
The phrase "Hug the Cactus" came to mind as I watched Hill & Cotton trying to respond to the obvious hostility from some in the crowd. Hill couldn't disguise his disdain to challenges from the audience while Cotton kept his more in check.
Agree with an ARTImes reporter that the format left a lot to be desired. Some questions were easy to avoid (crafting a good inquiry is NOT easy, for sure), many responses needed follow-up (especially when the crowd thought the congressmen had their noses getting a tad longer with questionable "facts"), and the anti-Trump segment engaged in propaganda soundbites that were no better than pro-Trump soundbites.
NOTE:
(1) The old standby on military preparedness was hauled out - "Peace through strength." Made me wonder if someone would ever use: "Strength through peace." Does it sound too much like Chamberlain after Munich or does it seem ironic to think so only days after celebrating the Prince of Peace??
(2) Cotton justified more money for the military because of lack of bullets, training, & equipment for our folks going in harm's way. Wondered about $16 million bombs and multi-million dollar missiles, planes and equipment that cost hundreds of millions apiece (isn't one costing a billion plus?!), massive show of strength exercises, etc. And we're short of bullets????
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.