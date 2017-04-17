Police: Gunmen force woman to drive from work lot to Little Rock ATM, then abandon her on dirt road

An Arkansas woman was left on a dirt road after two armed robbers forced her to withdraw hundreds of dollars from an ATM in Little Rock and then stole her car, officials said.

The 27-year-old woman from Perryville pulled into the parking lot of her work at a Verizon call center off of Riverfront Drive around 11:10 a.m. Friday, officer Robbie Hinman wrote in a report.

When she got out of her vehicle, a man wielding an assault rifle came up behind her and forced her back inside the red 2013 Kira Forte, the report said. He got in the Forte's backseat and another person with a small silver pistol got in the passenger seat, the victim police.

The robbers forced her to drive to an Arvest Bank ATM at 500 Broadway and make two withdrawals from both of her debit cards, totaling $780, the report said. Then they directed her to a dirt road off of Dixon Road south of Little Rock, where they forced her out of the car before fleeing in it, the victim told police.

The woman's cellphone was in the car when it was stolen, she said.

Police reportedly contacted the Verizon call center about getting security footage from the parking lot.

No suspects were named on the report.