2 break into Little Rock restaurant, police say; fast-food chain hit for 2nd time in weeks

Two people broke into a Little Rock restaurant early Monday, police say, marking the second time the fast-food chain has been hit in weeks.

According to a police report, officers responded to the Sharks Fish and Chicken at 6606 Colonel Glenn Road about 4:15 a.m. after an alarm went off. Police said they found the glass door on the west side of the business had been broken.

Video surveillance given to officers by an employee showed two people break the glass but left when the alarm went off, the report stated. The video showed that the two later returned and searched the kitchen area, eventually fleeing west, police said.

No suspects were named at the time of the report.

The break-in is the second reported at a Sharks location in Little Rock in two weeks.

On April 3, two intruders took a safe containing an estimated $35,000 from the restaurant at 5900 W. 12th St., Arkansas Online previously reported. The business is offering a $2,000 reward in that case.