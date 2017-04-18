Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, April 18, 2017, 3:28 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Arkansas man arrested in child porn case

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 1:59 p.m.

jason-blade-coppock

Jason Blade Coppock

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


An Arkansas man remains jailed after his arrest on more than two dozen child porn charges, authorities said.

Jason Blade Coppock, 26, was booked into the Faulkner County jail Friday on 30 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said in a statement Tuesday. His bail was set at $250,000.

Coppock was arrested by the attorney general's cyber crimes unit.

Rutledge's statement said authorities began investigating after determining that "someone using a computer at Coppock’s address downloaded sexually explicit material involving children."

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas man arrested in child porn case

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online