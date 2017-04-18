Arkansas man arrested in child porn case

An Arkansas man remains jailed after his arrest on more than two dozen child porn charges, authorities said.

Jason Blade Coppock, 26, was booked into the Faulkner County jail Friday on 30 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said in a statement Tuesday. His bail was set at $250,000.

Coppock was arrested by the attorney general's cyber crimes unit.

Rutledge's statement said authorities began investigating after determining that "someone using a computer at Coppock’s address downloaded sexually explicit material involving children."