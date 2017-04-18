The World in Brief

Jailed Palestinians start hunger strike

RAMALLAH, West Bank -- Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli prisons started a hunger strike Monday, in what their leader behind bars called a new step in the Palestinians' "long walk to freedom."

Qadoura Fares, who runs the Prisoners' Club advocacy group, said more than 1,500 of about 6,500 Palestinians held by Israel as so-called security prisoners joined the open-ended protest and that it was the largest such strike in five years. The hunger strikers' immediate demands included better prison conditions, including more contact with relatives, and an end to Israel's practice of detentions without trial.

In the West Bank and Gaza, thousands of people staged solidarity marches Monday to mark Prisoners' Day in the Palestinian areas.

The hunger strike was led by Marwan Barghouti, a prominent figure in Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah party. Over the years, polls have indicated that Barghouti is the most popular choice among Palestinians to succeed the 82-year-old Abbas, who has not groomed a political heir.

Barghouti was arrested in 2002 during the Palestinian uprising and convicted on multiple counts of murder. Israel charged him with directing suicide bombings against its citizens, and he was sentenced to five life terms.

U.N.: 493,000 Iraqis have fled Mosul

BAGHDAD -- The United Nations said Monday that nearly a half-million civilians have fled Mosul since U.S.-backed Iraqi forces began a wide-scale military operation in October to retake the city from Islamic State militants.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said 493,000 people have been displaced from the city. As many as 500,000 others are in Islamic State-controlled parts of western Mosul, where fighting is still underway.

The U.N. said food, water and medicine stocks are running low in the western half of the city and that the fighting there is much heavier than it was in eastern Mosul, which the Iraqi government declared "fully liberated" in January.

Tibetan monk self-immolates in China

BEIJING -- A Tibetan Buddhist monk set himself on fire in western China in apparent protest against Beijing's rule over the restive region, a monitoring group and a U.S. government-backed radio station said.

The monk set himself ablaze in a public square Saturday morning in Kardze, also known as Ganzi, in western Sichuan province, according to Radio Free Asia and Free Tibet, an advocacy group based in Britain.

The unidentified monk was taken away after the fire was extinguished by security forces, reports said. A witness said the man was burned beyond recognition and it was unclear if he survived, according to Free Tibet Director Eleanor Byrne-Rosengren.

A man who answered the phone at the local police station Monday said he was unaware of the case and "not clear" about the situation. The government for Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, which includes the town of Kardze, referred questions to police.

If confirmed, it would be at least the 148th recorded case of a Tibetan self-immolating since 2009, according to Radio Free Asia and Free Tibet.

Sri Lanka dump-collapse rescue ongoing

MEETOTAMULLA, Sri Lanka -- Rescuers on Monday dug through heaps of mud and trash that collapsed onto a clutch of homes near a garbage dump outside Sri Lanka's capital, killing at least 30 people and possibly burying dozens more.

Hundreds of people had been living in the working-class neighborhood on the fringe of the towering dump in Meetotamulla, a town near Colombo, when a mound collapsed Friday night during a celebration for the local new year, damaging at least 150 homes.

By Monday morning, authorities had pulled the bodies from beneath the debris, according to a Disaster Management Center report. Authorities were unsure how many more people could still be trapped, with contradictory reports being released. They said 30 people were missing Monday but later reduced the number to 11.

Disaster Management Center spokesman Pradeep Kodippili said the number was reduced after adjusting names that had been entered on the list of dead as well as missing.

In other parts of the dump, officials were mapping places that can slide and identifying families that need to be evacuated.

