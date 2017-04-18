Food: Big family meals

It’s hard enough sometimes just to make supper for yourself, but what happens when you have to feed a bunch of other hungry faces each night? That’s what many families with four or more children encounter at suppertime.

Buying groceries without breaking the budget, cooking, dealing with picky eaters and cleaning up are all part of a busy family life for many. It’s also a time when memories are created and bonds are shared — over a meal with people you love. Even if they are family.

Sean Clancy writes about three moms’ strategies and ideas for budget-friendly recipes for feeding big families in Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Style section.