Former KARK host, Arkansas entertainer dies at 89

Former KARK host and longtime Arkansas musician and entertainer Betty Fowler died Saturday.

Fowler, who in the 1950s hosted the children's show Betty's Little Rascals as well as KARK-TV's Little Rock Today, was 91.

An obituary that ran in Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette noted that Fowler's hosting duties on KARK included performing in live commercials, playing piano and interviewing celebrities ranging from Liberace to Bob Hope.

Fowler also performed in a band, The Betty Fowler Four, and served as the musical director for The Miss Arkansas Pageant for more than 20 years.

At an 89th birthday party in 2014, Fowler reminisced about her career, including her time on KARK and a stint hosting the former media gridiron show, The Farkleberry Follies.

"I can't tell you how much fun this has been for me today," she said then.

Fowler's obituary said she "will forever be remembered and treasured for her lifetime love and devotion to the world of music, both in performing and in the teaching of music to others."

Fowler died at Good Shepherd Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Little Rock.