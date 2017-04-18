TRAFFIC ALERT: I-40 resurfacing to shut lanes today
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
Resurfacing sections of Interstate 40 in Faulkner and Conway counties will require lane closures for three days beginning today, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.
The inside and outside eastbound lanes at Mayflower in Faulkner County will be alternately closed between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. today, weather permitting.
The inside and outside eastbound lanes on a six-mile section beginning one mile east of Plumerville in Conway County will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, also weather permitting.
Traffic will be controlled through advanced warning signs and traffic drums, the department said.
