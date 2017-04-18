• Benedict XVI, who resigned as pontiff in 2013, celebrated his 90th birthday with a mug of beer in the company of Bavarian visitors from his native Germany in an outdoor gathering at a monastery on Vatican City grounds.

• Eleni Derkie, a judge in Duval County, Fla., sometimes wears yoga clothes under her black robe so she can head to the front lawn of Jacksonville's courthouse at noon once a month and lead a yoga class that's free to anyone who shows up.

• Jordan Patch of Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y., said the long-awaited male giraffe calf delivered by the Internet sensation April is strong and "very independent," getting on its feet within an hour of birth and galloping around its mother within three hours.

• Dolly Parton, the country music star and native of Sevier County, Tenn., sent out a tweet about the University of Tennessee devoting a class to her life and career, writing: "From the girl voted in High School 'least likely to succeed' this sure is a blessing!"

• Michael Payne, 31, escaped from deputies in Tulsa but was recaptured when several residents called to report seeing a handcuffed man running through their neighborhood, police said.

• Stephanie Harris, 22, of Kansas City, Mo., caught up in a federal investigation into a conspiracy to circumvent U.S. immigration laws, pleaded guilty to entering into a sham marriage by exchanging vows in 2015 with an informant she thought was an African migrant.

• Nannette Perkins, 40, of Taylorsville, Utah, was arrested after being identified as the pajama-clad, sunglasses-wearing robber in at least six bank robberies in the Salt Lake City area, including five in less than two hours Saturday morning, police said.

• Erik Gibson, 55, a Southwest Airlines pilot scheduled to fly from Albany, N.Y., to Tampa, Fla., told police he forgot he was carrying his handgun when airport security found a loaded pistol in his carry-on bag during a routine check, resulting in his arrest on a weapon-possession charge.

• Steve Polston and his wife, Susie, of Mount Pleasant, S.C., called 911, thinking that someone was trying to break into their home, but when their 16-year-old son investigated, he found a 9-foot alligator had climbed up a back staircase and was crawling around on the family's second-story deck.

