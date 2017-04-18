Home / Latest News /
Inmate scheduled for Thursday execution set to appear at Little Rock hearing
By The Associated Press
Death row inmate Ledell Lee walks out of court Tuesday in Pulaski County. His attorney has filed a motion seeking new DNA testing. #ArkDG pic.twitter.com/1nUNjNmfd2— Brandon Riddle (@BrandonCRiddle) April 18, 2017
One of the five Arkansas inmates who are still scheduled to die before the end of the month is due at a hearing regarding his request for further DNA testing of evidence from his case.
Ledell Lee was moved from prison Tuesday morning and was expected at a 1:30 p.m. hearing in Little Rock. He is one of two inmates scheduled for execution Thursday.
The 51-year-old Lee was sentenced to die for the 1993 killing of his neighbor Debra Reese, who was struck 36 times with a baseball bat-like tool. He is also serving prison time for the rapes of a woman and teen from Jacksonville.
His attorneys have separately asked a federal judge to consider claims that Lee has fetal alcohol syndrome, brain damage and an intellectual disability. Earlier Tuesday, the judge ordered that Lee receive a psychological evaluation Wednesday.
The state attorney general's office says there are no current legal obstacles to executing Lee as scheduled.
