Tuesday, April 18, 2017, 3:07 a.m.

Inquiry continues in Helena slaying

This article was published today at 2:47 a.m.

HELENA-WEST HELENA -- Police are questioning three people in the Sunday evening fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy, Helena-West Helena Police Chief Virgil Green said.

Police said the teenager was shot multiple times about 9 p.m. Sunday and died on the porch of a home in the 100 block of North Fourth Street in the Phillips County city.

Green did not release the name of the victim and said detectives are trying to determine whether the slaying was gang-related.

"We are trying to figure if the victim was the intended target, or if he was in the wrong place at the wrong time," Green said.

Green said the homeowner called police to report the shooting. He said police don't know if the boy lived at the house.

Three people were questioned Monday, but no charges had been filed by evening, Green said.

It is the second homicide in Helena-West Helena this year.

State Desk on 04/18/2017

Print Headline: Inquiry continues in Helena slaying

