Medical supplier again seeks to prevent drug from being used in Arkansas executions

A medical supplier is again seeking to prevent Arkansas from using its drugs in executions.

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc. on Tuesday filed a complaint in Pulaski County Circuit Court seeking a temporary restraining order or injunction "to prevent the use of our product for something other than a legitimate medical purpose," it said in a statement.

[📄 DOCUMENT: Click here to read the full complaint filed Tuesday by McKesson]

McKesson contends that the state failed to disclose the vecuronium bromide it purchased would be used in its three-drug lethal injection protocol. The company "is committed to ensuring that its property is only used in a manner consistent with our supplier agreement," the statement noted.

The new complaint mirrors one filed last week thatFriday resulted in Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen issuing a stay of all executions Arkansas scheduled through the end of the month.

The Arkansas Supreme Court, however, vacated that stay and also removed Griffen from all cases tied to the death penalty after Griffen participated in a protest against capital punishment outside the Arkansas governor's mnsion.

The case was assigned to Pulaski County Circuit Judge Alice Gray.

The next two executions in Arkansas are scheduled Thursday with three others set for next week.

