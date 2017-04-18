• Prince Harry has revealed for the first time that losing his mother, Princess Diana, when he was only 12 left him in emotional turmoil for 20 years, filling him with grief and rage he could only manage after he sought counseling. Breaking sharply with the royal tradition of maintaining a stoic silence about mental health, the 32-year-old prince told The Daily Telegraph in an interview published Monday that he had nearly suffered multiple breakdowns since his mother's death. It gives the public a much fuller view of the inner turmoil Harry suffered after losing his mother. He told the newspaper he "shut down all his emotions" for nearly 20 years and had been "very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions." He describes a long, painful process of refusing to face his sense of loss that only came to an end when he was in his late 20s and sought professional counseling to cope with the pressures and unhappiness. "My way of dealing with it was sticking my head in the sand, refusing to ever think about my mum, because why would that help?" he said of his teens and 20s. Harry has worked with a charity that promotes mental health. and has said that mental health problems should be spoken about openly and without stigma. By starting counseling, the prince said, "All of a sudden, all of this grief that I have never processed started to come to the forefront and I was like, there is actually a lot of stuff here that I need to deal with," he said.

• Right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is a performance artist whose true personality is nothing like his on-air persona, according to a lawyer defending the Infowars broadcaster in a child-custody battle. At a pretrial hearing in Austin, Texas, last week, attorney Randall Wilhite said that evaluating Jones based on his on-air comments is like judging Jack Nicholson based on his role as the Joker in Batman. But Kelly Jones, whom he divorced in 2015, described her ex-husband as "not a stable person," according to the Austin American-Statesman. She said he is threatening toward others and that his broadcasts from home exposes their children to his incendiary behavior. Kelly Jones is seeking sole or joint custody of the children, ages 14, 12 and 9. Alex Jones began on public access television in Austin and his Infowars programming on radio, YouTube and other platforms draws millions of listeners. Infowars.com has alleged that the Newtown, Conn., school shooting was a hoax and that the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks involved the federal government. The judge overseeing the custody case, state District Judge Orlinda Naranjo, told lawyers that the focus must be on the children. "This case is not about Infowars and I don't want it to be about Infowars," she said.

A Section on 04/18/2017