Building permit issued for bowling alley in downtown Little Rock

Dust Bowl plans are no longer gathering dust.

A building permit valued at $850,000 has been issued to construct the bowling alley at 315 E. Capitol Ave., formerly the home of M.M. Eberts American Legion Post No. 1, and now owned by Moses Tucker Real Estate. It is across from the River Cities Travel Center downtown bus station.

McNellie's Restaurant Group of Tulsa began work on establishing the retro bowling alley concept in Little Rock almost two years ago. It has a 12-lane Dust Bowl Lanes and Lounge in Oklahoma City and an 8-lane version in Tulsa.

In Little Rock, the enterprise has thrown a couple of gutter balls. It was originally scheduled to open late last year.

-- Noel Oman