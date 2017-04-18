North Little Rock police investigating after 1 person shot

One person was hospitalized after a North Little Rock shooting Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called to the 700 block of West 34th Street, near Chandler and Allen streets, about 3:55 p.m., Sgt. Brian Dedrick said at the scene.

One adult victim was shot in the leg and taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Dedrick said.

Officials found several dozen bullet casings at the scene.

Dedrick said there are no suspects in custody, and no description of the shooter was available Tuesday evening.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter Ryan Tarinelli contributed to this story.