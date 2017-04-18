Copter crashes on Maryland golf course

LEONARDTOWN, Md. -- A Black Hawk helicopter crashed onto a golf course in Maryland during a routine training flight Monday, killing one crew member and injuring the two others on board, the U.S. Army said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, the Army Military District of Washington said in a statement Monday. One witness described pieces falling from the aircraft and another said it was spinning before it went down.

Three crew members were aboard the UH-60 Blackhawk for what the Army said was a training exercise when it crashed in Leonardtown, about 60 miles southeast of Washington, D.C., about 1:40 p.m. They were not identified, pending notification of relatives.

One person is in serious condition and one is in critical condition, the statement said. They are being treated at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.

The aircraft was from the 12th Aviation Battalion, stationed at Davison Airfield in Fort Belvoir, Va.

Suit contests Army 'general' discharges

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- A federal lawsuit filed Monday accuses the U.S. Army of issuing less-than-honorable discharges for potentially thousands of service members without adequately considering the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health conditions.

The plaintiffs, two Army veterans from Connecticut who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan, said in the lawsuit that they were wrongly denied honorable discharges. The lawsuit, filed in Connecticut by Yale Law School Veterans Legal Services Clinic, is seeking class-action status.

An Army spokesman said the branch doesn't comment on pending litigation.

One plaintiff, Steve Kennedy, said he developed PTSD and depression after fighting in Iraq in 2007 and 2008 and began abusing alcohol and cutting himself, which led to his receiving a general discharge, according to the lawsuit. When diagnosed with PTSD by the Department of Veterans Affairs, that discharge status prevented him from receiving benefits offered only to honorably discharged veterans, the lawsuit said.

Doctor denies genital mutilation charge

DETROIT -- A Detroit-area doctor charged with performing genital mutilation on two 7-year-old girls denied the allegations through her lawyer Monday, insisting that she conducted a benign religious ritual for families of a Muslim sect.

Shannon Smith's defense of Dr. Jumana Nagarwala contradicted the government's position that the Minnesota girls were forced to undergo a painful, bloody procedure at a Michigan clinic that left them with scars and lacerations on their genitals. It's the first time someone has been charged with violating a U.S. ban on genital mutilation.

Smith's explanation emerged during a hearing to determine whether Nagarwala, 44, would stay locked up without bond after her arrest last week. After hearing arguments, a judge said she was a threat to the public and refused to release her.

Smith said it is Nagarwala's "absolute position" that she didn't mutilate genitals as alleged by the government or even cause bleeding. She said mucous was removed from the girls in February, and the gauze was given to the family for burial.

Nagarwala is a member of the Dawoodi Bohra community, a Muslim sect concentrated mostly in India, Smith said. Federal investigators have said the families of the Minnesota girls also belong to the sect.

California school reopens after shooting

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. -- A performer blew bubbles, a man handed out teddy bears and parents shared hugs and prayers Monday outside a California elementary school, as students returned to classes a week after a gunman opened fire in the special education classroom of his estranged wife, killing her and an 8-year-old boy.

Students on buses rolling up to North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino saw a large banner that read: "We love you."

Dale Marsden, school district superintendent, said the reopening of the school was the first step toward healing after the deadly attack.

North Park had been closed since April 10, when police said Cedric Anderson killed Karen Smith and Jonathan Martinez then fatally shot himself.

Police said Anderson had been targeting Smith, but the bullets hit Jonathan and 9-year-old Nolan Brandy, who was wounded and later released from a hospital.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

A Section on 04/18/2017