PHOTO: Starbucks calls shifting-color drink a 'Unicorn Frappuccino'
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:51 p.m.
NEW YORK — Starbucks is calling a limited-time beverage that changes colors and flavors with a stir of the straw a "Unicorn Frappuccino."
The chain says the drink was inspired by the trend of unicorn-themed food online and starts out purple with a sweet and fruity taste. It changes to pink and tart after it's stirred to mix in a blue drizzle. It will be available from Wednesday to Sunday in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with a 12-ounce size containing 280 calories.
Earlier this month, Seattle-based Starbucks also introduced a "Pink Drink" made with coconut milk and topped with strawberries. The company said it had previously been a customized drink that enjoyed "fandom online."
