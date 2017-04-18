Home / Latest News /
Police: After 'friendly conversation,' offer of $50, man at Little Rock hotel demands more, threatens shooting
This article was published today at 9:32 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
A California man was robbed in Little Rock by a man he had earlier offered $50, authorities said.
The 45-year-old victim said he had a "friendly conversation" the day before during which the man asked if he could borrow money to pay for his hotel room.
The man told the victim he "wanted more" than the $50 the victim offered, according to a Little Rock Police Department report, and on Sunday afternoon threatened to shoot him if he didn't give him additional cash. It happened about 1:10 p.m. at the Extended Stay America at 600 Hardin Road, police said.
The victim handed over $120, according to the report, and the robber left the area with three others in a vehicle.
No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Police: After 'friendly conversation,' offer of $50, man at Little Rock hotel demands more, threatens shooting
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
Queen1976 says... April 18, 2017 at 9:47 a.m.
I bet this guy from California won't be coming back to Little Rock. What a THUG CITY we have become!
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.