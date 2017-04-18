Police: After 'friendly conversation,' offer of $50, man at Little Rock hotel demands more, threatens shooting

A California man was robbed in Little Rock by a man he had earlier offered $50, authorities said.

The 45-year-old victim said he had a "friendly conversation" the day before during which the man asked if he could borrow money to pay for his hotel room.

The man told the victim he "wanted more" than the $50 the victim offered, according to a Little Rock Police Department report, and on Sunday afternoon threatened to shoot him if he didn't give him additional cash. It happened about 1:10 p.m. at the Extended Stay America at 600 Hardin Road, police said.

The victim handed over $120, according to the report, and the robber left the area with three others in a vehicle.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.