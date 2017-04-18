Police: Pair beat, robbed 70-year-old Arkansan after offering to help him with groceries

Two people are accused of beating and robbing a 70-year-old Arkansas man after offering to help him carry his groceries, officials say.

According to the Fort Smith Police Department, Dale Virgil Roberts, 29, and Nicole Taylor Standige, 30, assisted the man and took his groceries into his home in the 2000 block of South Greenwood Road between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victim knew Roberts through his son, police say.

Officials said in a news release that the pair carried the groceries inside the home and then attacked the 70-year-old, who was hit on the back of the head with a blunt object multiple times.

Standige tied his hands behind his back with an electrical cord, the victim told police. The two then reportedly took the man's cash, debit card, cellphone and other items from the home, leaving in a 2011 Kia Soul.

Roberts and Standige's last known address is in Sallisaw, Okla., but police say they also have ties in Arkansas and Florida. They are both sought on charges of aggravated robbery, second-degree battery and felony theft of property.