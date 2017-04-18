Police: Robber shows false receipt, yanks cookware out of employee's hands at Little Rock Wal-Mart

A robber stole cookware from a Little Rock Wal-Mart after he showed a false receipt, then tugged the box out of an employee's hands before fleeing in a gold car Monday morning, authorities said.

Police were called to the Wal-Mart at 8801 Baseline Road around 7:30 a.m. after getting a call about a theft, according to a police report.

An employee told officers she saw a male and a female try to leave the store without paying for a 10-piece box set of cooking pots and pans valued at $149. When a manager confronted them, the male pulled out a receipt from another store, and the employee took the cookware back to the register, the report said.

The male then grabbed the box and yanked it out of the employee's hands, scratching her forearm, the report said. He and his accomplice fled the store and drove away in a gold Sedan, the victims said.

Police were reportedly unable to find either suspect or the car.