Report shows Hutchinson campaign with $695,985

Gov. Asa Hutchinson raised more than $490,000 in campaign contributions during the last quarter and had more than $690,000 in the bank at the end of last month, according to his latest campaign finance reports filed Monday.

The reports, filed with the secretary of state's office, were for the 2018 primary and general election campaigns. Contribution reports also were filed for four other statewide offices.

For his primary campaign, the Republican governor from Rogers reported raising $379,800 in contributions and spending $56,181.85 in the quarter that started Jan. 1 and ended March 31. That increased his total contributions to $603,800 and total expenses to $75,714.65 so far for his primary campaign, leaving $528,085.35 in the bank on March 31.

For his 2018 general election campaign, Hutchinson reported raising $110,700 and spending nothing last quarter to boost the total contributions to $167,900. His available funds for the primary and general elections total $695,985.35.

Hutchinson raised about $809,000 at his first re-election fundraiser Jan. 5 at the Capital Hotel in Little Rock. Some of that money was received in the quarter that ended Dec. 31, said Hutchinson's chief political strategist, Jon Gilmore.

The campaign received some cashier and corporate checks that aren't allowed to be used for campaign contributions and checks written to "the wrong entity" for the fundraiser, so they were returned, said Gilmore. Now that the regular legislative session, which started Jan. 9, is in recess and slated to adjourn May 1, those whose money has been returned have been asked to properly make these contributions, he said.

"We are delighted with the outpouring of support the governor has received," Gilmore said.

No candidates have signaled an interest in challenging Hutchinson yet in the 2018 election.

In the 2014 general election, Hutchinson defeated three candidates in the general election and one in the primary.

Under state law, campaign finance reports for state elected officials for last quarter either had to be filed or placed in the mail Monday.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, a Republican from Little Rock, reported raising $2,000 and spending $6,108.62 last quarter for his 2018 primary campaign. That increased his total contributions to $198,150 and total expenses to $36,387.69 for his primary campaign. He reported $161,762.31 in the bank on March 31.

He also reported $49,500 in the bank for his general election campaign on March 31, after raising and spending nothing last quarter.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, a Republican from Maumelle, reported raising $51,450 and spending $1,971.68 last quarter for her primary election campaign. That increased her total campaign contributions to $146,000 and total expenses to $8,463.49 and interest earned to $43.15 for her primary election campaign. She reported $137,579.66 in the bank as of March 31.

TREASURER

Treasurer Dennis Milligan, a Republican from Benton, reported raising $1,400 and spending nothing last quarter for his 2018 campaign, leaving $1,400 in the bank.

LAND COMMISSIONER

Land commissioner candidate Tommy Land, a Republican from Heber Springs, reported raising $6,427 and spending $2,427.77 last quarter for his primary election campaign. That increased his total contributions to $12,437 and total expenses to $2,427.77. He also has loaned his campaign $2,700. He reported $12,709.23 in the bank of March 31.

OTHER OFFICES

A report was unavailable for secretary of state candidate John Thurston, a Republican from Little Rock who is the state land commissioner. Also, a report was unavailable for state Auditor Andrea Lea, a Republican from Russellville.

Metro on 04/18/2017