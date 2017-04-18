Russian interference seen in French vote

PARIS -- The flagging, scandal-plagued presidential campaign of Francois Fillon -- a former prime minister of France -- received a surprise lift late last month with a report that he had staged a remarkable recovery in opinion polls and was now leading the pack before voting this Sunday.

"The Return of Fillon to the Head of Opinion Polls," declared the headline shared by the French-language service of Sputnik, a state-funded Russian news operation with the motto "Telling the Untold." It contradicted other French polls suggesting that the onetime favorite had fallen to third or even fourth place as he battled corruption charges.

For weeks, Sputnik and a second Russian outfit, the new French-language arm of RT, a Kremlin-funded television station, have published reports that critics characterized as "Telling the Untrue" but that fans welcomed as a breath of contrarian fresh air.

The broader question as France approaches the first round of the presidential election Sunday, however, is what exactly lies behind what looks to many, particularly supporters of the liberal front-runner, Emmanuel Macron, like a replay of Russia's interference in the presidential election in the United States last year.

Squalls of fake news reports and a barrage of hacking attacks on the computers of Macron's campaign have left many in France -- and Washington -- with a sense of familiarity.

It all looks so recognizable that Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, recently said, "I think it's safe by everybody's judgment that the Russians are actively involved in the French elections."

It is also clear, however, that Russia often does not so much intrude as amplify existing voices with which it agrees, notably on Syria, the perils of U.S. power and the futility of economic sanctions on Moscow.

Nataliya Novikova, who leads Sputnik in Paris, said its operations there did not serve Moscow but rather a French audience eager for a "different angle."

Murkier still are the thousands of cyberstrikes against the Macron campaign's website and hundreds of attempts to gain access to its email accounts through phishing attacks. The same tactic was used to gain entry to the Democratic National Committee's servers last year.

Yet Damien Bancal, a French journalist who founded and runs the website Zataz, which focuses on digital security, said that attributing such activities to Russia was wild conjecture. The Macron campaign's computer system "is like a Swiss cheese," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Benoit Morenne of The New York Times.

