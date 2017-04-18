Safety urged for I-49 construction

FAYETTEVILLE -- April is Highway Work Zone Safety Awareness month, and highway and city officials, contractors and suppliers took the opportunity Monday to remind motorists to slow down and pay attention when passing through Interstate 49 construction areas.

"This is a very busy area and we want to continue to raise awareness that when you're driving through a construction zone, just be safe, be courteous, be mindful of those who are working around you and make sure we have your undivided attention to making sure we drive through the work zones safely," said Emmanuel Banks, deputy director and chief engineer at the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department.

The theme this year is "Work Zone Safety is in your hands," Banks said.

"Tell it to your kids," said Cindy Williams, president of construction firm Time Striping and a board member of the American Safety Services Association. "Tell it to your church family, tell it to your family members. We all play a role in that. Safer roads save lives."

Banks said workers in the I-49 construction zones have not had any serious traffic-related injuries.

Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan was reminded of the death of an employee in a work-related accident.

"This is kind of a personal moment for me because several years ago, in 2011, I had one of my road crew leaders that was killed in a highway accident and another of my road crew was badly injured," Jordan said. "After you go through an experience like that and you speak with the families, I cannot express to you what it's like to lose one of your staff. It's still a difficult thing."

Danny Straessle, a spokesman with the Highway Department, said a daily drive down the interstate is not a normal one when there's ongoing construction.

"We selected Northwest Arkansas for this because of the amount of work we're doing on I-49 right now," Straessle said. "We know folks are getting a little antsy with the barrels and the barrier wall that's out there, but our contractors are working as fast as they can and as safe as they can to get the work completed. The price of progress is a lot of patience, and the folks here in Northwest Arkansas have exuded a lot of patience, and we're thankful for that."

The presentation included an overview of progress on the I-49 and Arkansas 112 interchange in northwest Fayetteville. Banks said the $95 million project is expected to be completed by Christmas, and Kiewit Construction, the contractor on the project, is ahead of schedule.

Metro on 04/18/2017