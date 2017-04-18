Schaefer expected to be named Arkansas assistant

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Washington women's basketball assistant Todd Schaefer is expected to follow Coach Mike Neighbors and join his staff with the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has learned.

Multiple sources confirm that Schaefer is expected to fill an assistant's position on Neighbors' first staff for the Arkansas women's team. The UA has not officially announced the move.

Schaefer, a native of Cincinnati, would be making his fourth different stop in women's basketball in the state. He was head coach at Arkansas Tech for two seasons in 2006-07 during a three-year run in Russellville, head coach at Greenbrier High from 2009-11 and an assistant coach at Arkansas State in 2012-13.

Schaefer spent three seasons at Ole Miss, where he was touted as the Lady Rebels' X and O guru, while working with the guards and wing players there.

Neighbors hired him at Washington last summer following the Huskies' run to the Final Four.

"Todd and I have been trying to work together for 17 years," Neighbors said after hiring Schaefer last June. "We tried to team up various times but the timing was never right. I couldn't be more excited to step onto the court as a team with him.

"His experience will benefit every student-athlete in our program. On the court, he is passionate about skill development and helping everyone reach their maximum potential and off the court he is a perfect cultural fit."

A graduate of Thomas More College in 1995, Schaefer was a member of the football team and a student assistant basketball coach at the school in Crestview, Ky. Schaefer has also been head coach at Christian Brothers University in Memphis (1999-2004), and an assistant coach at Cincinnati (2007-09).

Neighbors, a Greenwood native and UA graduate, was hired on April 3 to take over the Razorback women's basketball program. It's unclear whether he will retain any full-time assistant coaches on the Arkansas staff.