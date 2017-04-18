Trump to sign new work-visa order

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is planning to sign an executive order that seeks to make changes to a visa program that allows high-skilled foreigners to enter the U.S.

Trump is heading today to Kenosha, Wis., where he plans to sign an order dubbed "Buy American, Hire American," said administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity despite the president's frequent criticism of the use of anonymous sources.

The officials said the order, which Trump will sign at the headquarters of tool manufacturer Snap-on Inc., would direct the departments of Homeland Security, Justice, Labor and State to propose new rules to prevent immigration fraud and abuse. Those departments would also be asked to offer changes so that H-1B visas are awarded to the "most-skilled or highest-paid applicants."

The White House said the program is currently undercutting American workers by importing cheaper labor and that some tech companies are using it to hire large numbers of workers and drive down wages.

[PRESIDENT TRUMP: Timeline, appointments, executive orders + guide to actions in first 100 days]

About 85,000 H-1B visas are distributed annually by lottery. Many go to technology firms, which argue that the U.S. has a shortage of skilled technology workers.

But critics say the program has been hijacked by staffing companies that use the visas to import foreigners -- often from India -- who will work for less than Americans. The staffing companies then sell their services to corporate clients who use them to outsource tech work.

A Section on 04/18/2017