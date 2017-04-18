U.S. income taxes due today; North Little Rock's post office latest open

Today is the last day to file federal income tax returns because the normal tax deadline fell on the weekend this year and because Monday was an obscure holiday.

The U.S. Postal Service in Arkansas will not have any special postal operations in place today, Arkansas District Manager Mike Hart said in a news release Friday.

"With more people filing income tax returns electronically, the Post Office has seen a significant decline in mail volume from last-minute tax filers," Hart said in the news release. "With the increasing decline in customer demand, we will not be extending hours for April 18 Tax Day operations."

[EMAIL UPDATES: Get free breaking news alerts, daily newsletters with top headlines delivered to your inbox]

The latest site open to mail tax returns today in central Arkansas will be at the Little Rock General Mail Facility at 4700 E. McCain Blvd. in North Little Rock. The latest collection pickup time there will be 7 p.m., and the inside service window there will be open until 6:30 p.m.

Tax returns are considered on time if they are postmarked by today.

Postal customers may find retail hours and mail collection pickup times for their areas by phoning (800) 275-8777. Mail deposited after the last posted collection time won't be postmarked until the next day.

The tax return deadline, traditionally on April 15, is extended this year because that date fell on Saturday. Also, Monday was observed as a holiday in Washington, D.C., for April 16 Emancipation Day, which fell on Sunday.

Next year, tax filers will have until April 17 as a deadline because April 15 and 16 will fall on a weekend.

Metro on 04/18/2017