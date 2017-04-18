Home / Latest News /
VIDEO: Police chief issues himself a speeding ticket
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:57 p.m.
SPERRY, Okla. — The police chief of a small northeast Oklahoma community says he issued himself a citation for speeding, but only after being caught on video.
Sperry Police Chief Justin Burch posted an apology on the department's Facebook page Saturday, saying he was "wrong in traveling at 75 and 80 mph." Sperry is about 10 miles north of Tulsa.
Burch admitted that he's not sure he would have issued the ticket if not for the video and that he had a "reason for being in a hurry." Nonetheless, he said, he must "be held accountable."
Burch said he wrote himself the more than $300 ticket and that he'll pay it in full.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: VIDEO: Police chief issues himself a speeding ticket
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.