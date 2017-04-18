Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, April 18, 2017, 11:49 a.m.

Viewership of 'O'Reilly Factor' drops without Bill O'Reilly

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:38 a.m.

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015 file photo, Bill O'Reilly of the Fox News Channel program &quot;The O'Reilly Factor,&quot; poses for photos in New York. O&#x2019;Reilly says in a statement posted to his website that he is &#x201c;vulnerable to lawsuits&#x201d; because of his high-profile job in response to a New York Times report, Saturday, April 1, 2017, detailing payouts made to settle accusations of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior. Fox News&#x2019; parent company 21st Century Fox backed him in a statement. AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)


NEW YORK — Through three days of Bill O'Reilly's vacation, his show's viewership declined by 26 percent in the hands of substitutes Dana Perino, Eric Bolling and Greg Gutfeld.

O'Reilly is on a nearly two-week vacation at the same time Fox News Channel's parent company looks into a woman's accusation that her career was slowed when she spurned his advances. Dozens of his show's advertisers have fled following reports of harassment settlements paid to other women. O'Reilly has denied any wrongdoing.

Nielsen company figures show that so far, viewers aren't as interested in The O'Reilly Factor without O'Reilly. Bolling did the best, with his 3.11 million viewership down 16 percent from O'Reilly's performance a week earlier. The 2.32 million who watched Gutfeld on Friday was down 39 percent from the previous Friday.

