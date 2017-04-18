Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, April 18, 2017, 11:51 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Volkswagen unveils electric concept vehicle

This article was published today at 11:24 a.m.

workers-prepare-for-the-auto-shanghai-2017-show-at-the-national-exhibition-and-convention-center-in-shanghai-china-tuesday-april-18-2017-at-the-auto-show-the-global-industrys-biggest-marketing-event-of-the-year-almost-every-global-and-chinese-auto-brand-is-showing-at-least-one-electric-concept-vehicle-if-not-a-market-ready-model-ap-photong-han-guan

Workers prepare for the Auto Shanghai 2017 show at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. At the auto show, the global industry's biggest marketing event of the year, almost every global and Chinese auto brand is showing at least one electric concept vehicle, if not a market-ready model. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

SHANGHAI — Volkswagen has unveiled an electric crossover concept vehicle, the I.D. Crozz, on the eve of the Shanghai auto show.

The Crozz isn't intended for sale, but VW says it has a top speed of 112 miles per hour and a range of 311 miles on one charge.

Such range could help electrics win wider consumer acceptance by reducing "range anxiety," or fear of running out of power without a charger nearby.

Volkswagen said earlier it will launch a pure-electric car in China next year. It joins General Motors, Ford and other automakers that have announced electric models for China as Beijing steps up pressure on the industry to develop alternatives to gasoline.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Volkswagen unveils electric concept vehicle

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online