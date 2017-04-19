Home / Latest News /
1 killed, 1 injured in wreck on Arkansas highway, police say
By Emma Pettit
A 51-year-old from Arkansas was killed Tuesday after a collision sent his vehicle into a ditch in Saint Francis County, officials said.
Kenneth McCain of Forrest City was driving a 2012 Dodge north on Arkansas 1 south of Colt around 7:50 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.
Police said the Dodge rear-ended a 2007 Toyota traveling in the same direction and sent that vehicle into a ditch. Then, the Dodge veered off the roadway into the ditch, struck an embankment and overturned, the report said.
McCain suffered fatal injuries. The Toyota's driver, 43-year-old Stacy Baskins of Colt, was reportedly injured in the wreck and taken to Regional One Health in Memphis.
Police said the roads were clear and the weather was dry at the time.
There have been at least 148 deaths in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.
