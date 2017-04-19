2 men steal cash, pills, blue jeans from Little Rock man, police say

A Little Rock resident was awoken by two men who punched him, threatened him with a gun and stole his blue jeans, pain medication and cash early Wednesday, police said.

A 60-year-old man told investigators he was sleeping in his home in the 4000 block of Tatum Street around 12:30 a.m. when he heard a knock at the door, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. He answered, and two men in dark clothing pushed him into the house and began punching him, the victim said.

The 60-year-old said he started to fight back when one of the attackers showed a gun, cussed, and said, "I'll shoot you, give me the money and pills," the report said.

The victim told them his pain medication and his wallet, which reportedly had $700 inside, was in the pocket of his Wrangler jeans. The men grabbed the pants and fled in a vehicle, the victim said.

No suspects were named on the report.