Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, April 19, 2017, 12:39 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Arkansas judge pulled off death-penalty cases: Order guided by law, not execution views

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:43 a.m.

pulaski-county-circuit-judge-wendell-griffen-lies-on-a-cot-outside-the-governors-mansion-during-a-protest-against-the-death-penalty-friday-griffen-who-issued-a-restraining-order-friday-in-a-lawsuit-by-the-maker-of-one-of-the-lethal-drugs-that-would-be-used-in-the-execution-of-arkansas-inmates-has-come-under-heavy-criticism-from-death-penalty-proponents-for-taking-part-in-the-protest

PHOTO BY SHERRY SIMON VIA AP

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen lies on a cot outside the Governor’s Mansion during a protest against the death penalty Friday. Griffen, who issued a restraining order Friday in a lawsuit by the maker of one of the lethal drugs that would be used in the execution of Arkansas inmates, has come under heavy criticism from death-penalty proponents for taking part in the protest.

LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas judge who participated in an anti-death penalty demonstration after issuing an order blocking the state's executions is defending the move, saying his ruling was guided by property law and not his views on capital punishment.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen wrote in a blog post Wednesday that he was portraying Jesus when he lay on a cot for an hour and a half outside the governor's mansion after he issued the order last week barring Arkansas from using one of its execution drugs. The state Supreme Court on Monday lifted Griffen's order and prohibited the judge from considering any death penalty-related cases.

The Arkansas Supreme Court halted a double execution the state planned Monday night. The state vows to move forward with another double execution Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas judge pulled off death-penalty cases: Order guided by law, not execution views

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 4 of 4 total comments

jaywills says... April 19, 2017 at 11:38 a.m.

Yeah, as I recall, Jesus was wearing an Arkansas execution outfit when he was crucified.

( | suggest removal )

DontGoThere says... April 19, 2017 at 11:38 a.m.

Judge Griffin should be dis-barred & removed from being a judge! This is the reason why taxpayers are having to spend so much money on keeping these thugs from being executed. They just keep protecting these thugs! What happened to fair & impartial review of our laws by our judges? Griffin's a joke!

( | suggest removal )

Tigermule says... April 19, 2017 at 11:56 a.m.

Wendell Griffey = proverbial Christmas turkey

( | suggest removal )

LR1955 says... April 19, 2017 at 11:57 a.m.

WG is responsible for letting many of crime wave thugs (of all races) out on low bail or giving a lot of concurrent sentences. What a waste.....

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online