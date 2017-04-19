Home / Latest News /
Arkansas judge pulled off death-penalty cases: Order guided by law, not execution views
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:43 a.m.
LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas judge who participated in an anti-death penalty demonstration after issuing an order blocking the state's executions is defending the move, saying his ruling was guided by property law and not his views on capital punishment.
Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen wrote in a blog post Wednesday that he was portraying Jesus when he lay on a cot for an hour and a half outside the governor's mansion after he issued the order last week barring Arkansas from using one of its execution drugs. The state Supreme Court on Monday lifted Griffen's order and prohibited the judge from considering any death penalty-related cases.
The Arkansas Supreme Court halted a double execution the state planned Monday night. The state vows to move forward with another double execution Thursday.
jaywills says... April 19, 2017 at 11:38 a.m.
Yeah, as I recall, Jesus was wearing an Arkansas execution outfit when he was crucified.
DontGoThere says... April 19, 2017 at 11:38 a.m.
Judge Griffin should be dis-barred & removed from being a judge! This is the reason why taxpayers are having to spend so much money on keeping these thugs from being executed. They just keep protecting these thugs! What happened to fair & impartial review of our laws by our judges? Griffin's a joke!
Tigermule says... April 19, 2017 at 11:56 a.m.
Wendell Griffey = proverbial Christmas turkey
LR1955 says... April 19, 2017 at 11:57 a.m.
WG is responsible for letting many of crime wave thugs (of all races) out on low bail or giving a lot of concurrent sentences. What a waste.....
