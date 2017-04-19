Arkansas student arrested after administrator finds gun in backpack, police say

ROGERS — A Rogers High School student was arrested Wednesday after a school administrator found a gun in the boy's backpack, according to police.

A teacher was leaving campus around 10:30 a.m. and noticed three male teenagers standing at an intersection near the school, according to a release from the Rogers Police Department. The teacher told them they needed to return to school and report to the office.

One of the students, a 15-year-old boy, complied and met with a school administrator in the office. The administrator searched the student's backpack and found a small handgun, according to the release.

The student then fled the office and ran off campus. The administrator chased the student and called 911, authorities said. Police officers responded and apprehended the student in the 1700 block of West Price Lane, according to the release.

Police found the gun was unloaded and no ammunition was located. Officers also found a suspected controlled substance in the students backpack, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. The news release noted nothing in the investigation so far has shown the student displayed the gun or that he intended to use the weapon on campus.