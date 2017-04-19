Arkansas woman, 82, killed after vehicle collides with tractor-trailer on state highway

An 82-year-old Arkansas woman was killed after a vehicle she was in collided with a tractor-trailer on a state highway in Pike County on Thursday, police said.

A 2017 Mercedes and a 1998 Peterbilt truck were heading west on Arkansas 70 near New Hope around 5:20 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report released Wednesday. The Mercedes slowed to make a lefthand turn but didn't notice the truck, and the two vehicles collided, police said.

Ruth Marshall of De Queen was a passenger in the Mercedes and suffered fatal injuries. No one else was reportedly injured in the wreck, police said.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time.

Marshall's death is the 148th in a traffic crash on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.