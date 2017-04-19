Arkansas woman shot twice with Taser, wrestled to ground after vehicle chase, police say

After leading police on a chase Tuesday while a toddler was in her car, an Arkansas woman was shot twice with a Taser, wrestled to the ground and arrested on charges including driving while intoxicated, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police Cpl. Jimmy Mitchell was parked on the shoulder of Arkansas 440 in Jacksonville around 5:45 p.m. when a silver Dodge Journey drove by at a high rate of speed and almost hit his vehicle, he wrote in a report.

Mitchell pursued the vehicle to an entrance ramp onto Interstate 40, where the driver stopped but refused to get out of her vehicle, police said.

Miller twice fired his Taser at the driver, who was later identified as 35-year-old Jean Miller of Sherwood, before pulling her out of the SUV, taking her to the ground and handcuffing her, the report said.

Miller's 3-year-old son was in the backseat of the SUV at the time, police said. Family members were called to take custody of the child.

Miller was checked for injuries and then booked into Pulaski County jail on charges of reckless driving, resisting arrest, fleeing, endangering the welfare of a minor, refusing to submit to arrest, two counts of speeding and driving while intoxicated, police said.

Her bail was set at $5,500. She was not listed as a current inmate at the facility Wednesday morning.

A court date is scheduled for May 15.