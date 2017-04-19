Home / Latest News /
Bill O'Reilly out at Fox News Channel
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:00 p.m. Updated today at 1:51 p.m.
NEW YORK — Bill O'Reilly has lost his job at Fox News Channel after reports that five women had been paid millions of dollars to keep quiet about harassment allegations.
21st Century Fox issued a statement Wednesday that "after a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O'Reilly have agreed that Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel."
He had been scheduled to return from a vacation next Monday. O'Reilly was photographed in Rome shaking Pope Francis' hand Wednesday.
For two decades O'Reilly has ruled the "no spin zone" with cable news' most popular show, and his ratings had never been higher.
PopulistMom says... April 19, 2017 at 1:45 p.m.
Good riddance to O'Reilly. He will not be missed.
TimberTopper says... April 19, 2017 at 1:58 p.m.
Mom, Trump may have a position open for him.
Jfish says... April 19, 2017 at 2:27 p.m.
Maybe MSNBC can hire him to balance things out. Or as TT said, he would be fun to watch as the WH press secretary.
JakeTidmore says... April 19, 2017 at 2:36 p.m.
It's almost gonna be a Star Wars moment if Bill shows up to see Sean. With some resemblance in their countenance, I can hear Bill murmur to Spicer, "Sean, I am your father."
libertas2u says... April 19, 2017 at 2:37 p.m.
Too bad CNN, NBC, ABC, and MSNBC don't have the ethics of Fox. Chris Matthews held up a Hillary Nutcracker and then said when she enters the room "men grab their loins," and then said "she owes her career to her husband's infidelity." Or how about that clown on CNN saying that the election of Trump was nothing more than "White backlash?" I am sorry to see Bill go he provides great resources for people and goes the extra mile to "do history." On a practical note, I would imagine those settlements were confidential so whoever leaked them should be looking forward to being a defendant in their own suit soon.
BirdDogsRock says... April 19, 2017 at 2:40 p.m.
Couldn't happen to a nicer guy. As for Fox News, covering up sexual harassment seems to be just another day at the office.
3WorldState1 says... April 19, 2017 at 2:46 p.m.
Ethics that Fox has. Extra mile. You crack me up.
Let's see, Fox has known about BIll and Roger exploiting women for years, and did nothing? Very ethical indeed. If only we all had those ethics.
Bill was an idiot. I've watched his show many, many times over the years. Talk about Fake News. I can only see people 70+ watching his show. It is so made for really old people and people that want to be told what to think.
