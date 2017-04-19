Home /
Brantley Gilbert, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tom Petty at Verizon
It’s a music-packed weekend for North Little Rock’s Verizon Arena, according to Thursday’s Style section.
Country singer Brantley Gilbert performs with Tucker Beathard, Luke Combs and Brian Davis on Friday.
On Saturday, The Red Hot Chili Peppers spice things up with Babymetal.
Then Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers break out the 40th Anniversary Tour with Joe Walsh on Sunday.
