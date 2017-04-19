Central Arkansas motorcyclist dies days after crash, state police say

A central Arkansas motorcyclist has died five days after a two-vehicle crash in Conway, state police said Wednesday.

According to a preliminary crash report, Susan Jane Kahon, 74, of Dover, tried to make a left turn on East Oak Street in front of Stephen Paul Kenney, 69, about noon Friday. Kenney, riding a Yamaha V95 motorcycle west on U.S. Highway 64, hit the passenger side of Kahon's 2017 Chevrolet Malibu, which was headed east.

Police said the Conway man was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. He died of his injuries about 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the report.

Kahon was also injured in the crash, officials said. Conditions at the time of the wreck were reportedly clear and dry.

According to preliminary state police data, Kenney is at least the 149th person to die on Arkansas roads this year.