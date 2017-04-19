New coffee shop opening in Little Rock's River Market District

A new locally owned java shop is set to open in Little Rock's River Market District, which will be the fourth coffee shop to open downtown in less than a year.

Nexus Coffee and Creative plans to set up this summer on President Clinton Avenue.

The Little Rock-based shop will be between Ernie Biggs and the recently vacated Ten Thousand Villages space.

Nexus' owner, Amy Moorehead, say she is working with Giovanni Leiva of Leiva’s Coffee, with plans to cultivate a “crop to cup” campaign in which the story of the coffee’s origin is told.

“We want every person who walks into our space to feel not only valued, but that they can experience the local Arkansas community through our products and retail items,” Moorehead said in a statement.

Nexus will also partner with Honey Pies, Cocoa Belle Chocolates and Raimondo Winery for items at the location.

“The shop is called ‘nexus’ due to the meaning behind the word, which stands for a ‘central point of focus or connecting point,’” the company said.

In the past year, two other shops have opened downtown: a Starbucks Coffee inside the Little Rock Marriott and Conway-based Blue Sail Coffee in the Little Rock Technology Park.

Another shop with Conway ties, Zeteo Coffee, is set to open this spring on President Clinton Avenue.

Nexus’ menu is set to include breakfast items, pastries, sandwiches and specialty cheese boards as well as a selection of craft beer and wine.

Tentative hours for Nexus are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday. The coffee shop said it plans to stay open later Friday and Saturday.