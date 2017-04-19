Device containing radioactive material stolen from Arkansas business

A device containing radioactive material has been stolen from a Hot Springs business, the Arkansas Department of Health said Wednesday, warning that the item could pose a hazard if it is damaged.

The moisture density gauge, which is used to take measurements, contains shielding and "is not dangerous if it remains intact," the health department said in a statement.

The health department was notified of the theft Tuesday, spokesman Meg Mirivel said. Details on when the device was stolen and the business it was taken from were not immediately released.

The device is in a plastic yellow transport case that is labeled as radioactive.

"Although the gauge poses a potential public health risk, it does not contain sufficient material to be used for any explosive device," the health department statement noted.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.