Ex-President George H.W. Bush remains in Houston hospital

HOUSTON — A spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush says the nation's 41st president remains under observation at a Houston hospital after recovering from "a mild case of pneumonia."

Family spokesman Jim McGrath said Wednesday that the 92-year-old Bush "continues to gain strength ... had a good night's rest, and his spirits are high."

McGrath disclosed Tuesday that Bush was brought to Houston Methodist Hospital on Friday for treatment of a persistent cough. He said doctors diagnosed that as pneumonia but that the illness has been treated and resolved.

McGrath said Bush won't be discharged Wednesday but that he is looking forward to going home.

Bush, who served as president from 1989 to 1993, spent 16 days in the hospital for treatment of pneumonia in January.