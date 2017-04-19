• Marie Wandel, a Danish diplomat, snatched a camera and jewelry out of the hands of a burglar whom she confronted and chased out of her Harlem apartment after she got up to investigate a late-night noise, New York City police said.

• Jake Bowers said he wanted to set a good example for his children when he gave police in Worthington, Ohio, a bag found on the side of the road and containing $14,000 in cash, whose owner said the bag likely fell off the roof of his vehicle when he drove away from a car dealership.

• Matthew Phillips, 25, of Seminary, Miss., was charged with murder in the stabbing of 40-year-old Joseph Stringer after the two men got into an alcohol-fueled fight over a flashlight, Jones County Sheriff Alex Hodge said.

• Hazel Porter, of Bucktown, La., said a 7-foot alligator appeared to be "just chilling" when it crawled out of a storm drain behind an elementary school, resulting in several residents lassoing it with a rope until professional wildlife wranglers could arrive at the scene.

• Jackson Rosinski, 17, a high school senior in Starkville, Miss., who hasn't missed a day of school since starting kindergarten, amassing nearly 2,400 days of hitting the books without a sick or skip day, said that while there were times he didn't want to go, "Once you get there, it's OK."

• Danielle Baggett, 37, of Sarasota, Fla., was charged with running a nuisance dwelling after Sarasota County sheriff's deputies responded to seven overdoses, including her own, at a drug flop house where she charged a "cover fee of drugs" to enter, authorities said.

• Stephen Ayers, administrator of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., identified as Matthew McClanahan the maintenance worker who died after being struck by a large branch that fell from an elm tree into an intersection near the Capitol.

• Mark Norris, the Tennessee Senate majority leader, said he abandoned a bill to prohibit passengers from having open alcohol bottles or cans in vehicles traveling on state roads because of a lack of support from other lawmakers and to avoid a "distraction" from highway funding needs.

• Brian Gadwell and Steven Rauser, two Detroit police officers, along with an emergency worker jumped into the frigid Detroit River to rescue a pregnant woman who later gave birth, with the aid of a mail boat pilot who helped pull the woman to safety.

