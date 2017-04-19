Inmates seek emergency stay from U.S. Supreme Court; 2 moved to cells adjacent to execution chamber

12:05 p.m. UPDATE:

A group of death-row inmates scheduled to die over 11 days this month have filed with the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking a review of an appeals court's decision to toss a stay of their executions issued days earlier by a federal judge.

In the filings Wednesday, attorneys for the inmates told the nation's high court that "recent lethal-injection decisions have spawned unresolved, substantial questions that have divided the circuits." They also asked for the Supreme Court to issue an emergency stay if no decision is made by 7 p.m. Thursday, when the next execution is scheduled.

[📄 Click here to read the full filings to the U.S. Supreme Court]

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker on April 15 issued a stay of Arkansas' scheduled executions in a 101-page ruling in a lawsuit challenging the state's lethal-injection protocol. The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals, however, vacated that stay two days later.

The state originally scheduled two inmates to die Monday night, but those executions were not carried out because of a separate stay issued by the Arkansas Supreme Court.

Two more executions are scheduled Thursday night.

— Gavin Lesnick

11:55 a.m. UPDATE:

A pair of death-row inmates scheduled for lethal injection Thursday evening have been transferred to the Cummins Unit, the location of the state's execution chamber, a prisons spokesman said Wednesday.

The spokesman said both Stacey Johnson and Ledell Lee are being held in separate cells adjacent to the execution chamber, which is located a short drive down the road from the prison that houses the state's death-row inmates.

Thursday's double execution is scheduled to start around 7 p.m., barring intervention through any of several ongoing lawsuits.

The Department of Correction had planned an earlier pair of executions Monday and similarly moved condemned inmate Don Davis to the Cummins Unit over the weekend. His execution, as well as Bruce Earl Ward's, never occurred due to stays put in place by the Arkansas Supreme Court.

Ward was never moved to the Cummins Unit. After Davis' execution was called off at the final hour, he was moved back to his cell at the nearby Varner Unit.

— John Moritz

11:14 a.m. UPDATE:

An inmate set to die Thursday night is asking the Arkansas Supreme Court to block his execution so he can pursue more DNA tests in hopes of proving his innocence.

A judge in Pulaski County on Tuesday rejected the request for DNA testing from inmate Ledell Lee. Attorneys for the inmate filed a request Wednesday for a stay with the state's highest court.

Arkansas plans to execute Lee and another inmate, Stacey Johnson, on Thursday night. There are no current stays blocking those executions, but both inmates have pending court challenges.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson originally scheduled eight executions to occur before the end of April, when one hard-to-acquire lethal injection drug expires. But courts have blocked three of those executions from going forward.

— The Associated Press