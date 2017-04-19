Home / Latest News /
Fast-food chain burglarized for 3rd time in weeks, Little Rock police say
This article was published today at 11:55 a.m.
Thousands of dollars in cash were reported stolen early Tuesday from a Little Rock fast-food restaurant, marking the third time the chain has been hit in weeks.
The latest burglary happened at the Sharks Fish and Chicken at 500 W. Roosevelt Road, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
Officers were notified of an alarm at 4:28 a.m. Tuesday and arrived a short time later to find the glass front door shattered, authorities said.
The restaurant's owner arrived about 7 a.m. that morning and told officers what had been stolen: $3,000 in cash and two cash registers.
Surveillance footage reviewed from the store showed a burglar entering the store wearing a mask and gloves and later fleeing south across Roosevelt Road, police said.
No suspects were named at the time of the report.
The burglary was the third reported at a Sharks eatery in a span of about two weeks.
Two burglars on April 3 took a safe containing about $35,000 from the eatery at 5900 W. 12th St. Another break-in was reported Monday at the chain’s 6606 Colonel Glenn Road location.
